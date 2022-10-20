Morgan Stanley Trims Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Target Price to CHF 78

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 79 to CHF 78 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.57.

Swiss Re Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SSREY opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

