Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Raised to €62.50 at Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.50 ($63.78) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($69.39) to €72.00 ($73.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ING Group began coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.6 %

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

