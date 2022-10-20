Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Denbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Denbury Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DEN opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $8,888,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 746,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,631,000 after acquiring an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

