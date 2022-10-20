Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $422.96.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

