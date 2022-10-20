Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens lowered Veritex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Veritex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Veritex by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Veritex by 1,294.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 103,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 30.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 32,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

