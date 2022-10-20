National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NNN. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NNN opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

