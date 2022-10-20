Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.77.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 574,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $61,242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

