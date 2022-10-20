Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $113.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

About Techtronic Industries

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

