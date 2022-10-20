Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ COUP opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $259.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 186.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 325.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 60.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 149,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $136,679,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

