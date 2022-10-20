South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.61.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of South Jersey Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,955,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,855,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 234,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

