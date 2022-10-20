South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
South Jersey Industries Trading Up 1.0 %
South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.61.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of South Jersey Industries
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,955,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,855,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 234,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.