Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Resolute Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Resolute Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.93.

Insider Activity

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resolute Forest Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading

