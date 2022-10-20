California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut California Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

California Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE CRC opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. California Resources has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 722.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $88,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

