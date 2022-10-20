Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

