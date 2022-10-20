StockNews.com Downgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

