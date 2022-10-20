Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vail Resorts (MTN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN):

10/12/2022 – Vail Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $224.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $383.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $283.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $281.00 to $270.00.

9/26/2022 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $228.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $211.44 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Vail Resorts Inc alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.49) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.