HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”

Compass Point lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

HONE opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $717.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.68.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 72,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 235,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

