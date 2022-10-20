Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.8 %

ENSG stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,260,980 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.