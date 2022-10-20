iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 6,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,370,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 141.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 284,729 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after acquiring an additional 666,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 122,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

