United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Down 1.5%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.08 and last traded at $69.08. 21,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,805,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 3,004.6% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 449,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 435,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $24,105,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,894,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,243,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 101.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 646.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

