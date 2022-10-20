DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.57. 10,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,008,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after buying an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

