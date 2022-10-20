ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $49.36. 118,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,043,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

