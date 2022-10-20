Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lowered to Sell at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

