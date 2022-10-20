Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Aterian Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Aterian by 10.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Aterian by 161.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Aterian by 74.2% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 404,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 172,115 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in Aterian by 33.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

