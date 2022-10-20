Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Aterian Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of Aterian stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.74.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
