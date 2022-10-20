Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Down 5.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $25.21. 182,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,472,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.