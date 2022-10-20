Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Amplitude Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,108 shares of company stock worth $493,451 in the last 90 days. 45.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

