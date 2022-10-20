APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

APA Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. APA has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820,623 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of APA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after purchasing an additional 356,434 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after purchasing an additional 414,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

