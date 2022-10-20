American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 6.3%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 3,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,339,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $965.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.16.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,079.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,079.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Well by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Well by 53.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Well by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

