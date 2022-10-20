APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

APA Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.65. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $715,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of APA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $530,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.



