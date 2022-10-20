Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $395.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $395.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.40 and a 200-day moving average of $382.71. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

