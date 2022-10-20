Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $190.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

