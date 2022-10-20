Traders Buy Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,375,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,225,000 after purchasing an additional 400,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

