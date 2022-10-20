Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £106.10 ($128.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £18.66 billion and a PE ratio of -44.61. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 52 week high of £146.85 ($177.44). The business has a 50 day moving average price of £103.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

