Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,656 ($56.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,854.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £75.45 billion and a PE ratio of 489.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.28%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

