Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at Barclays

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 106.30 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,183.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 172.25 ($2.08).

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.24 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hays Company Profile

In other Hays news, insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £87,172.02 ($105,331.10).

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.