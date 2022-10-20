Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,656 ($56.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,854.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,182.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.28%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

