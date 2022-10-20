Traders Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.