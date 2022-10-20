PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Trading Down 6.2 %

PHM stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.