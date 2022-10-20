Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 138,047 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.