PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 600 by Analysts at Barclays

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Tuesday.

LON PAGE opened at GBX 407.80 ($4.93) on Wednesday. PageGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 356.80 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 691 ($8.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 828.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 406 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 434.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 31.62 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 7%. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

