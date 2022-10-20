Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 261 ($3.15).

MONY stock opened at GBX 175.78 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market cap of £943.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1,609.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.75.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 21,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

