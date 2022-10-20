Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

PFG opened at GBX 152.28 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a current ratio of 32.18 and a quick ratio of 32.18. The company has a market cap of £386.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.43. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Provident Financial

In other Provident Financial news, insider Malcolm Le May purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £34,726 ($41,959.88).

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.