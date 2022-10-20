Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,656 ($56.26) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm has a market cap of £75.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,854.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,182.17.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.28%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

