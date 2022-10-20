ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 850 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.27) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,773.46 ($21.43).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 534.66 ($6.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £534.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,838.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 670.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,037.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 439.63 ($5.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

