ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,250 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,773.46 ($21.43).

ASOS Stock Performance

ASC opened at GBX 534.66 ($6.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £534.34 million and a PE ratio of 1,838.33. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 439.63 ($5.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 670.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,037.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

