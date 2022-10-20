IntegraFin’s (IHP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Trading Down 0.7 %

IHP stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £755.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.19. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38).

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.