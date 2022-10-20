AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given New £118 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £107.86 ($130.33).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,655 ($116.66) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

