Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.58).

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.56) on Wednesday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 243.46. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 571.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Man Group Cuts Dividend

Man Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

