Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Shares of IPOF opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

