Arizona State Retirement System Takes $1.03 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

