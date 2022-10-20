Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Purchases 13,521 Shares of Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 13,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$17,455.61 ($12,206.72).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wotso Property alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 2,607 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$3,469.92 ($2,426.52).

On Friday, September 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 3,020 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$4,043.78 ($2,827.82).

Wotso Property Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49.

Wotso Property Dividend Announcement

Wotso Property Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 14th. Wotso Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

(Get Rating)

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.